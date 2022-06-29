The following information was provided by event organizers:

The 89th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates have been set for July 15-17, 2022. The weigh station will be open 10:00am-7:00pm Friday and Saturday, and 10:00am-5:00pm Sunday. Traditionally, the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo attracts over 3,800 anglers competing in 33 categories for over a half a million dollars in cash and prizes. In 2011, The ADSFR was proclaimed the largest fishing tournament in the world by Guinness World Records. ADSFR expects large crowds and a huge spectator turnout by continuing a full rodeo schedule of events including live music each day. The entertainment begins with the Captain T-Bones Liar’s Contest on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, followed by Trotline. The Joe Bullard Stage at the Rodeo site will function as the main stage for the Rodeo Weekend Music, with headliners of Velcro Pygmies on Friday Night and The Blackwater Brass Band on Saturday night. Fishing begins at 5:00am Friday, July 15th with the ceremonial cannon blast at the ADSFR site and concludes at 5:00pm Sunday, July 17th with a ceremonial cannon blast.

The 64rd Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held Saturday, July 9th. The weigh station will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with the tournament beginning at 5:00 am. This event is open to all anglers 15 years old and younger. Every angler that weighs in a fish will receive a Zeigler hot dog, a bag of Golden Flake potato chips, an ice-cold Coca Cola, and an ice cream. All of the proceeds from the Roy Martin Young Angler’s Tournament will go toward the annual Children’s Christmas Shopping Tour sponsored by the Mobile Jaycees. The awards ceremony for the Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament will be held immediately following the tournament at the ADSFR site.

The The Contender Boats Awards Ceremony for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will be held on Monday, July 18th at The Grounds starting at 6:00pm.

The festivities for the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will kick-off at the Rodeo site with the Liars Captain T-Bones Liars Contest on Thursday, July 14th at 6:00PM. Rodeo ticket holders can participate in the competition by telling their best, or worst, fish tale. A “distinguished” panel of invited judges will determine the winners. Live music by Trotline performing on the Joe Bullard stage.

