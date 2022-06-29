Baldwin EMC back to 100% post-Hurricane Sally

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC has finally brought its system back to pre-Hurricane Sally status. It’s been a long time coming. After nearly 22 months, Baldwin EMC officials said the goal of getting the power grid back to 100% has been achieved.

With thousands of poles damaged and dozens of miles of transmission lines down, it was a monumental task. It wasn’t easy and couldn’t have been done without a partnership with Sparks Energy, a private contractor from Dadeville, Alabama.

“Our goal is to maintain the reliability of our system to all of our members and with our growth that we’re experiencing it was going to be a huge undertaking for us to do internally, so that’s why we contracted with Sparks Energy, to do this restoration effort,” explained Mark Ingram with Baldwin EMC.

In its 1,500 square mile service area, thousands of poles were broken or leaning, hundreds of transformers were damaged, and more than 50 miles of lines were down. Countless trees were cleared and nearly 2,000 outdoor lights had to be replaced. Even with the outside help, the repairs were expensive and lengthy.

“It took us some time to get those materials and supplies on-hand,” said Ingram. “We have a huge area to cover, so it took them a lot of time to go out and remove these trees and straighten these poles and level these transformers.”

During the repair process, Baldwin EMC set a goal of completing the job ahead of the 2022 hurricane season. NOAA is predicting a very active season and the co-op wants to go into it at full strength.

“We have to always be prepared for a hurricane for our region, and we are prepared,” assured Ingram. “We have a natural disaster plan. We have put it into action. It works. It’s proven and we’re ready to face this hurricane season should we have another hurricane.”

With the investment made in repairs, all fingers are crossed it won’t be here, or anytime soon.

