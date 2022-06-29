Chickasaw PD seeks help identifying suspect

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Police responded on May 28 to Chavis Furniture in the 100 Block of Telegraph Road to a report of fraudulent use of a credit card. Police said the suspect arrived at the store driving a U-Haul truck, picked up the items, then left the store’s warehouse.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Chickasaw Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 251-380-8333. Callers can remain anonymous.

