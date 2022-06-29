Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Chickasaw PD seeks help identifying suspect

Chickasaw PD seeks help identifying suspect
Chickasaw PD seeks help identifying suspect(Chickasaw Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Police responded on May 28 to Chavis Furniture in the 100 Block of Telegraph Road to a report of fraudulent use of a credit card. Police said the suspect arrived at the store driving a U-Haul truck, picked up the items, then left the store’s warehouse.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Chickasaw Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 251-380-8333. Callers can remain anonymous.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Austin Patrick Hall
U.S. Marshal: Suspect in shooting of 2 Bibb County sheriff’s deputies captured
Johnson Road in Daphne re-opens after ‘significant water damage’; power outage in Foley, Magnolia Springs
William Grant "Whip" Owens
Judge sentences ‘god of the Rodeway Inn’ to life in prison in fatal drug case
Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old
Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old
students brushing up on their reading and writing
MCPSS making learning during summer break fun with their Summer Literacy Camp