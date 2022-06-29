Family Health debuts new Mobile Medical Unit during community event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department and its primary care division, Family Health debuted their brand new Mobile Medical Unit at the Dotch Community Center.

The new addition is now ready to be put into service and will soon begin traveling throughout Mobile County.

Folks stopped by to get a tour and got a first-hand look at the new MMU, which features a medical laboratory and patient exam room with state-of-the-art equipment.

Family health also offered free blood pressure checks and giveaway bags with at-home COVID test kits and N95 masks.

Family health said they are excited to go into the community and provide care for people who may not be able to receive it otherwise.

“The mission of the Mobile County Health Department is truly to increase access to healthcare and just find more ways to get health care to the people in Mobile County and so this Mobile Medical Unit is a really great way to do that and we’re truly bringing health care straight into the community and we hope that people would be able to take advantage of those opportunities,” said Mary Graves, a physician assistant with MCHD.

The purchase of this MMU was made possible through funding obtained to encourage and increase HIV testing and educational outreaches.

The Mobile Medical Unit will be at the Dotch Community Center every Wednesday, throughout the summer.

To find out how to schedule the MMU to come to your community or special event, contact J. Mark Bryant at mbryant@mchd.org.

