Flying this weekend? One airline says they expect it to be the busiest holiday period in more than 2 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Millions of Americans are set to be on the move for the 4th of July holiday.

AAA estimates nearly 50 million people will hit the roads, skies or our nation’s railways this weekend.

Roughly 5,000 passengers are set to fly out of Pensacola each day over the 4th of July holiday.

Delta Air Lines sending out an email to customers warning that this weekend will be the busiest since the pandemic started and delays and cancellations are expected.

Kaitlyn Russ is heading home to Colorado from a summer trip to Northwest Florida. Greeting her at the Pensacola airport the news of possible flight delays and cancellations.

“I heard that flights were canceled, I was actually worried that mine was going to end up being canceled and I wasn’t going to be able to get home to go to work,” she said. “So, it was pretty stressful, but so far everything is good with my flights.”

The trouble in the sky is being blamed on a pilot shortage and it is a problem that is not expected to get better any time soon. Delta reading the writing on the wall, sending an email to customers Tuesday warning that “operational challenges are expected this holiday weekend.” They offered customers the chance to rebook with “no fare difference or change fees.”

Jennifer and Christopher Foltman are heading out for a holiday weekend getaway to South Florida. They are set to fly home on Delta on July 4th and they are a little worried about getting back on time.

“Maybe everyone else will change because they’re offering to change, maybe everyone else will do that and we won’t have to worry about it,” Jennifer said.

Pensacola International says they are expecting a similar number of passengers as the last 4th of July.

“Last summer we had a big rush of people in the summertime so this summer it’s a little more controlled, but we are still seeing high numbers,” said Erica Grancagnolo from Pensacola International Airport.

According to FlightAware.com, as of late Wednesday afternoon, more than 2,500 flights were delayed nationwide with over 500 called off for the day.

“We have seen some cancellations, but we have not been heavily impacted like some hub airports have been,” Grancagnolo said.

For the Foltman’s they are hoping for smooth travels, but they are preparing for anything.

“If we’re stuck in Key West for an extra couple of days it will be all right, not too worried about it,” Jennifer said.

With all of the issues expected this weekend, experts recommend you check with your airline and arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.