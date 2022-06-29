Grand Bay man sentenced after manslaughter conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man who fired a shot that killed another man outside of a bar in West Mobile was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

In November 2019, Michael Beasley was shot dead while he was out celebrating his birthday with friends at Alabama Bar and Lounge on Airport Boulevard.

The gunman was Wesley Horton, who’s also known as Wesley Ledbetter. Investigators said Horton was fighting with his girlfriend when Beasley tried to break up the altercation and was beaten and shot in the head.

Horton was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in May. Judge Youngpeter sentenced him to 16 years in prison for manslaughter and one year of menacing.

