Healthy Living with USA Health: Safe Sitter courses

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We continue our healthy living segments with USA Health. Chelsey spoke to Courtney Thomson, RN. She discusses the upcoming Safe Sitter courses. Courtney answers the following questions in the clip above:

  • What age should attend the Safe Sitter class?
  • What do the kids learn?
  • What materials do you give the kids?
  • Dates available, location, and how to register.

For more information, visit USA Health online.

---

