MCSO seeks public’s help locating missing teen girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Lauren Nadia King, 17, was last seen Saturday, June 25, 2022 leaving the area of Home Avenue in Irvington. Her direction of travel is unknown, authorities said.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lauren Nadia King is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or visit the sheriff’s office website www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ #CrimeTips.

