Mobile police make more arrests in February shooting death of 14-year-old

UPDATE: Mobile police have arrested two more suspects in the February shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cheshire Drive.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Kidd on Wednesday. Kentrell Freeman surrendered to metro jail later in the evening.

Kidd faces charges of murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to authorities.

----

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have arrested two suspects in the killing of a 14-year-old.

Police walked 19-year-old Deontae Kimbrough to jail on Monday and booked him on a murder charge. He’s accused in the shooting that happened at a home on Cheshire Drive on Feb. 15.

Two others are also facing charges in the case.

Teriana Thompson, 18, and Kentrell Freeman are both charged with felony murder. Thompson surrendered to police on Monday night.

---

