More clouds and rain chances ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After hitting the mid 90s yesterday, we’re going to see a cooler afternoon high the next few days due to additional clouds and rain chances across the Gulf Coast. It won’t rain over your area all day, but chances of rain WILL be in place all day. Rain and storms will come and go the next several days as moisture levels remain pretty high through the beginning of the holiday weekend. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats. Highs will be in the upper 80s through Friday.

In the Tropics, the disturbance in the Caribbean is still bound for central America and will likely be named “Bonnie” at some point. The Gulf Low is still headed for southern Texas.

---

