Recipe: Lucy’s Red, White and Blueberry Trifle

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares this easy, delicious, and patriotic dessert for your Fourth of July party or any summer gathering!

INGREDIENTS:

16 oz strawberries, sliced

16 oz blueberries

3 ¼ oz instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups milk

zest and juice of 1 &orange

8 oz frozen whipped topping, defrosted

10-12 oz pound cake, cut into cubes

STEPS:

Pour cold milk and pudding mix into a bowl. Beat for 2 minutes until combined. Add the orange zest and juice. Beat.

Add the whipped topping to the bowl and use a spatula to gently combine.

Use a clear glass bowl to layer the dessert. Create as many layers as you’d like and that your bowl will allow. I typically do 3. Start with a layer of pound cake. Top with 1/3 of the pudding mixture. Top with 1/3 of the strawberries and blueberries. Continue with another layer of cake, pudding mixture, strawberries and blueberries. Layer until all ingredients are used.

Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.