Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream from Blue Bell

The following information was provided by Blue Bell:

Need a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat? Blue Bell Ice Cream has just what you need. New Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream is sure to keep you cool all season long! Strawberry Lemonade is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. “Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell.

“We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer.” Strawberry Lemonade is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Also new, and now in stores, is Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload. The flavor is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is sold in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time. For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

