ALDOT gives tips on upcoming holiday traffic while Mobile MPO holds first meeting for public comment on new bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Motorists are gearing up for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. And while traffic is expected to ramp up, plans continue to move forward on a new Mobile River bridge.

This time last year, ALDOT announced it would be diverting commercial truck traffic away from the Wallace Tunnel.

The move was made in order to alleviate traffic. This year, it’s not happening.

“People know when traffic is congested and where. So there was really no need. We didn’t see any value to it. So we decided and after talking to the trucking association, it really wasn’t anything that anybody wanted to do again,” James Gordon with ALDOT said.

Without that plan in place, Gordon with ALDOT said drivers should leave early and take advantage of traffic tracking apps.

“We determined that it really didn’t change people’s habits or patterns. And like I said before, people have access to apps that tell them where to go. Bottom line: is it’s going to be congested. We’re talking about probably the biggest travel weekend all year,” Gordon said.

The biggest solution to the Bayway blues is still more than five years away. Mobile leaders held their first meeting for public comment tonight on the new plan for a Mobile River bridge.

And we were able to learn more about the cost of the bridge which is now up to $2.7 billion due to inflation costs.

We also learned that an ALGO transponder, similar to a Florida SunPass, will be necessary for drivers to take advantage of the low toll costs of $2.50 or $40 a month for an unlimited pass.

“For those commuting, 40 dollars a month, that’s a dollar a trip. A dollar a trip is a good compromise. And if we can’t agree on that, then we’re done,” Kevin Harrison with Mobile MPO said.

Eastern Shore leaders will hold their meeting Thursday. Both groups hope to approve this plan later this summer.

