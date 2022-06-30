Another wet day for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another wet day ahead with decent coverage of showers and storms showing up on the Gulf Coast this morning, similar to what we dealt with yesterday morning. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threats from these storms so make sure you’re driving carefully on the way to work and head indoors when you hear thunder roar.

Rain and storm coverage will remain at 50-60% today through the weekend, but will start to decline by the time we reach Independence Day Monday and into next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s today and tomorrow and will climb into the low 90s this weekend. In the Tropics, we still have the same 3 disturbances out there and none of them will be an issue for us.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.