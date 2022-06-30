Advertise With Us
Broken water line causes small road cave-in at the eastbound entrance of the Bankhead Tunnel

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lane of the Bankhead Tunnel is closed after a broken water line caused a small cave-in of the road.

Crews are working to fix the line and then repair the roadway. Eastbound Bankhead traffic is being detoured to the Wallace Tunnel and Cochrane Bridge.

Delays are compounding as traffic on Interstate 10 is already heavy heading into the holiday weekend.

BREAKING: Bankhead eastbound is closed as water continues to shoot up near the tunnel entrance. FOX10 News.

Posted by Stephen Moody FOX10 on Thursday, June 30, 2022

