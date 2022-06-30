Broken water line causes small road cave-in at the eastbound entrance of the Bankhead Tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lane of the Bankhead Tunnel is closed after a broken water line caused a small cave-in of the road.

Crews are working to fix the line and then repair the roadway. Eastbound Bankhead traffic is being detoured to the Wallace Tunnel and Cochrane Bridge.

Delays are compounding as traffic on Interstate 10 is already heavy heading into the holiday weekend.

BREAKING: Bankhead eastbound is closed as water continues to shoot up near the tunnel entrance. FOX10 News. Posted by Stephen Moody FOX10 on Thursday, June 30, 2022

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.