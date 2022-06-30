Events with AFC Mobile

AFC Mobile is looking forward to their last two home games next week. The first game kicks off on Wednesday, July 6th at 7 p.m. against Pensacola FC. That is also Military Appreciation Night where all vets and active duty military personnel can watch the game for free. The last home game is Saturday, July 9th against Tallahassee SC. As always, kids 12 and under are free.

AFC Mobile and the Mobile Sports Authority are sponsoring a Warrior 5 v 5 tournament at the Mobile County Soccer Complex. You can find more information on their website.

