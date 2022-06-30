Advertise With Us
Johnson Road in Daphne closed after ‘significant water damage’; power outage in Foley, Magnolia Springs

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The wet weather is causing problems for parts of Baldwin County Thursday.

The City of Daphne has advised motorists on that Johnson Road, between U.S. 98 and Main Street, is closed until further notice while crews assess “significant water damage.”

Elsewhere, Baldwin EMC advised, there was a tree down on a power line at U.S. 98 and Baldwin 55, causing an outage to approximately 1,800 meters in the Foley/Magnolia Springs area.

The utility said crews were on the scene to fix the issue and restore power as safely and quickly as possible.

