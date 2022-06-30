Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song

(WDAM)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several new laws are taking effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year.

Teachers and assistant teachers will get pay raises.

The state will start a four-year reduction of its income tax.

Mississippi is becoming the final state to enact a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men — but critics say an employer can still pay a woman less based on workers’ pay from previous jobs.

There’s a new state song called “One Mississippi.” It replaces a song that used the 1959 campaign tune from the late segregationist Gov. Ross Barnett.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance
Lawmakers vote to cap insulin costs
Mississippi county to pay $2.75M in diabetic inmate’s death
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
How Mississippians are celebrating Juneteenth weekend
The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023