Mobile County Community Remembrance Project Plaque Unveiling

Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) will unveil a bronze marker detailing the death of Richard Robertson on Saturday, July 9 at 10 a.m.

This will all take place at Government Plaza in Downtown Mobile. Robertson was killed in 1909 by a mob. Karlos Finley, Chair of the Richard Robertson Working Group , and Rev. Rebekah Abel Lamar, Member of the Working Group for the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about the upcoming historical event.

