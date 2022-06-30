Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old child.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Kelvin Estell, Jr., 22, as one of the subjects involved. Police said he is being charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Previously arrested in the case were Kentrell Freeman, 23, Ryan Kidd, 18, Teriana Thompson, 18, and Deontae Kimbrough, 19.

They are accused in the shooting that happened at a home on Cheshire Drive on Feb. 15.

Court records show Daniel Blackmon is the name of the 14-year-old victim.

Police said the victim was in front of the residence when a vehicle pulled up to the location and several shots were fired, striking the victim. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.