Mobile Police: Accused Gunman Easy to Spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.

Larry Curry is charged with First Degree Robbery. He’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. The facial “stars” should make him easy to spot, even though police aren’t sure just what the “tats” represent.

If you have seen Larry Curry, or know where he is, don’t approach him. MPD says he’s considered armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you call, you don’t have to leave your name.

