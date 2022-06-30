The following information was provided by event organizers:

ARC’s inaugural Mobtown Veg Challenge in 2019 was a huge success, and due to popular demand, it’s back, and better than ever! This year, we are partnering with national animal advocacy organization Vegan Outreach to bring even more innovative vegan dining options to the Azalea City. This year’s Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge kicks off on July 1st and runs through July 31st, 2022. During this time, restaurants throughout the Mobile area will feature special vegan menu items.

As veganism becomes more and more mainstream, restaurants nationwide are adding options to accommodate their growing number of vegan patrons. The Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge is a month-long event showcasing new vegan menu items created by chefs at local restaurants. The dining public is encouraged to vote for their favorite dishes, and winning dishes will be announced in early August. We hope the majority of restaurants will keep at least one popular vegan item on their regular menu after the challenge concludes.

Restaurants and chefs who are currently participating in this year’s Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge include The Noble South, The Hummingbird Way, Sunflower Cafe, Iron Hand Brewing, FOY Superfoods, Vegan Time, Yak Kathmandu Kitchen, Baked Plant-Based, Redeemer Cafe, and more are being added daily!

For Challenge updates, please visit www.veganchefchallenge.org/Mobtown

10 Weeks to Vegan

The Mobtown Vegan Chef Challenge invites diners to fight animal cruelty and climate change with diet change by signing up for the free 10 Weeks to Vegan program.

The 10-week guided challenge gives participants everything they need to get started with eating vegan. Each week for 10 weeks, participants learn to replace one animal product with a vegan version, while receiving weekly nutritional tips, product recommendations, and recipes that aim to make the transition easier and less overwhelming. To learn more, please visit: www.10weeks.org

CONTACT: For more information about ARC, and this year’s Challenge, please contact ARC Director Tracey Glover, (251) 510-2418, traceyglover@gmail.com, or visit the Challenge website, https://veganchefchallenge.org/Mobtown/

ARC is a nonprofit pro-vegan organization dedicated to creating a more compassionate, sustainable, healthy, and just world for all beings. We are based in Mobile, AL. For more information please visit www.southernvegan.org

---

