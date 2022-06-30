Recipe: Vidalia Onion Sausage Tomato Gravy

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Rouses fresh vidalia onion sausage

1 white onion, finely chopped

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses roasted bell peppers, drained and finely chopped

1 9.5-ounce jar Rouses grilled artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped

½ 9.5-ounce jar Rouses sundried tomatoes, drained and finely chopped

2 28-ounce jars Rouses pasta sauce

½ cup fresh basil, finely chopped

½ teaspoon Rouses Creole seasoning

1 pound Rouses pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions and drained

STEPS:

1. Remove sausage from casing. Sauté in a medium skillet with onions until browned, approximately 10 minutes.

2. Place drained bell peppers, artichoke hearts and sundried tomatoes in skillet with the sausage and onions. Stir until fully incorporated. Add tomato sauce and bring to a boil. Add basil and Creole Seasoning, and stir. Let simmer for 1 hour over low heat. Serve over cooked pasta.

