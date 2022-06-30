Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy Brad Johnson
‘Brad Johnson was a hero’: Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot in line of duty dies
Drs. John P. Couch, left, and Xiulu Ruan ran a pain clinic in Mobile, Alabama.
Supreme Court throws out conviction of second Mobile doc in ‘pill mill’ case
MCPSS making learning during summer break fun with their Summer Literacy Camp
MCPSS making learning during summer break fun with their Summer Literacy Camp
Investigators searching for cause of Bromley mobile home fire
Investigators searching for cause of Bromley mobile home fire