Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
A General Motors vehicle is being assembled in this file photo.
Chip shortage leaves 95,000 GM vehicles incomplete in storage
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
Relatives of Emmett Till are calling for justice. (CNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS, VANITY FAIR, WLS,...
GRAPHIC: Emmett Till's family finds arrest warrant
In this undated photo provided by Karen Caballero, her son Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero...
Young migrant couple in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives