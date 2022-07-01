ALDOT uses new program to try to mitigate holiday traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year.

“About 150 miles out is when we incurred a lot of traffic,” said Chet Phillips.

ALDOT is using its Regional Transportation Operations Program to ease congestion on heavily traveled roadways.

“We’re going to be able to start making those real-time adjustments as conditions change,” said Jeremy Borden with ALDOT.

The program launched nine months ago and currently has 425 signals online that can be synchronized including Government Street through the Bankhead Tunnel and Alabama 59 down to the beaches among others.

“98 and 45 in the City of Mobile have all been upgraded. U.S. 98 from Spanish Fort all the way to the sound end of Fairhope,” said Borden.

Typically lights are synched automatically based on traffic counts for a normal traffic pattern in the area, but there are engineers on hand monitoring conditions.

“Watching cameras who are looking at public feedback who are looking at traffic maps, google maps, apple maps,” Borden.

Jeremy Borden with ALDOT says it’s already helped ease traffic on major roadways like the causeway.

“We were sending traffic on a green light at one signal just to hit a red light at the next. Since we have synchronized these two signals we can move a lot more traffic by giving them green lights at both signals,” said Borden.

Borden says they’ve increased staffing on weekends during the summer and have added even more staff and hours for the holiday weekend. Drivers say they’re thankful for the extra help on the roads.

“I appreciate that because we’re going to have a lot of drivers on the road,” said Phillips. “You know to make things a lot easier to navigate around traffic and to make things safer I think it’s a great idea.”

