Bond denied for 3 of 4 suspects arrested in killing of 14-year-old boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three of four suspects involved in the shooting death of the February shooting death of a teenage boy in Mobile were granted no bond at their hearings Friday.

The suspects are being charged for the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, who was shot and killed Feb. 15 at a home on Cheshire Drive.

Kelvin Estell Jr., 22, received no bond. A judge also denied bond for Kentrell Freeman, 23, and Sidney Collins, 20, both of whom had previous charges with the city.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ryan Kidd was granted bond, but the court didn’t release the amount for “safety reasons.”

The state prosecutor in the case said he believes they have everyone who needs to be charged in the case.

“At this point based on everything that I have seen, I think that’s everyone that should be charged,” said Louis Walker, state prosecutor. “There are essentially three shooters--one person that was driving the vehicle and two of the people that coordinated the attack.”

The state said that based on the evidence they have, they believe Collins is one of the shooters.

All four defendants have arraignment hearings scheduled for next Thursday.

Others charged the case are Teriana Thompson, 18, and Deontae Kimbrough, 19.

---

