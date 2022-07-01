Joe is wrapping up our Dale’s Seasoning Cooking Challenge on Studio 10! Watch the video to see how he makes these delicious lamb chops with broccolini and sweet potato soufflé.

Dale’s Steak Sauce & Red Wine Reduction Lamb Chops:

INGREDIENTS:

6-8 lamb chops

olive oil

salt & pepper

Italian seasoning

187 ml bottle of red wine

one stick butter

3-5 oz Dale’s Steak Sauce

STEPS:

Coat 6-8 lamb chops with olive oil.

Season lamb chops with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning.

Sear both sides until desired level of doneness.

Remove lamb chops and do not clean pan.

Add one 187ml bottle of red wine to the hot pain to let alcohol burn out.

Add one stick of butter and stir in until melted.

Add 3-5oz of Dale’s Steak Sauce.

Continue to reduce.

Quickly toss lamb chops back in the pan to coat.

Serve and enjoy!

Dale’s Roasted Broccolini

INGREDIENTS:

broccolini

Dale’s Reduced Sodium Blend

Parmesan cheese

STEPS:

Coat broccolini with olive oil.

Coat broccolini with Dale’s Reduced Sodium Blend -mix together.

Bake in preheated oven at 400 degrees for approximately 15 minutes.

Remove and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Put back in oven for 5-10 minutes.

