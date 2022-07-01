Advertise With Us
Eastbound Government Street into Bankhead Tunnel closes for inspection after water line repair

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The eastbound lane of Government Street into the Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile is closing temporarily this morning as ALDOT inspects work done by MAWSS after Thursday’s water line rupture.

ALDOT says lanes will reopen by 11 a.m.

