Eastern Shore leaders hold meeting to discuss new Mobile River bridge

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Another meeting was held Thursday to discuss plans for the new Mobile River bridge. This time, Eastern Shore leaders had the chance to present the plan to residents in Baldwin County.

“This is the bridge that everyone has been waiting for. This is the bridge that is going to get us out of those traffic jams,” James Gordon with ALDOT said.

Residents were able to hear a presentation about the construction and more importantly, the costs associated with the project.

“I thought it was a pretty good presentation. It gives us a quick overview of where we are with the project and generally where we’re going with the next step,” Baldwin County resident Gary Gover said.

Questions were asked on things like toll options and traffic concerns for the causeway. But the biggest topic in the room was the budget.

“The short take away is that the financing of this is going to be extremely difficult to pull off. As I suggested, they better have a default position. And if they can only do one, it needs to be the bridge,” Dr. Lou Campomenosi with the Commonsense Campaign said.

And there’s questions about how state leaders will react. Especially after Alabama Governor Kay Ivey deemed the 2019 project “dead” and said there was “no pathway forward”.

“The fact that we have so many people here is a good indication that there’s a lot of interest and people are not going to just let this go down the road of 2019. And this Governor better find a way to deal with this,” Dr. Campomenosi said.

Mobile and Eastern Shore leaders will now go back to their corners for meetings before voting on this project on July 27th.

