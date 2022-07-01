Advertise With Us
Joe and Chelsey perform with Shea White on Studio10

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Shea White is a local musician who loves music and his family. Shea stopped by the studio to tell Joe and Chelsey about his new single, The New Us, and taught them how to sing along. The song captures the love he has for his wife and son as he and his family prepare for baby #2 later this year!

You can listen to Shea’s new song on any major streaming platform.

