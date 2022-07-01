Joe and Chelsey perform with Shea White on Studio10

Shea White is a local musician who loves music and his family. Shea stopped by the studio to tell Joe and Chelsey about his new single, The New Us, and taught them how to sing along. The song captures the love he has for his wife and son as he and his family prepare for baby #2 later this year!

You can listen to Shea’s new song on any major streaming platform.

---

