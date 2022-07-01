Mississippi crash claims the life of Wilmer resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The life of one woman was taken in a car crash Thursday morning.

Carrie Gwen Drounette, who is 47 and from Wilmer, AL, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drounette was traveling west on Highway 614 when her car collided with a truck driven by Michael Urban, 44, who was traveling east.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

