More rain chances daily for Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The last two mornings have been wet, and this one could be as well. Plan on numerous showers and storms to be possible for the first part of the day today, with fewer showers during the afternoons.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s again, and heavy downpours with lightning will remain the primary threats. Keep the rain gear close by for the upcoming holiday weekend. If you’re travelling to your Fourth of July weekend, make sure you’re driving slowly and carefully. Rain coverage will be in the 50-60% range each day through Independence Day. The coverage of rain goes down slightly next week and highs will return to the low 90s.

