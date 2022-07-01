Advertise With Us
Niceville narcotics bust yields 6 arrests, including 2 on child neglect charges

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) - A half dozen suspects were taken into custody following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Niceville area home that’s been associated with narcotics overdoses and suspected narcotics distribution, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO Narcotics Unit arrived at the home in the 1400 block of Pine Street Tuesday and took several people into custody.

According to investigators, Harriet Hall, 52, and Dewayne Shelton, 43, are charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

They say William Davis Jr., 30, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Charges against Charley Bautista, 34, are possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittney Robertson, 33, and Michael Spears, 37, are both charged with child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the OCSO. Deputies say the pair had items such as uncapped hypodermic needles and bags with meth residue within reach of two small children at the home.

Deputies say the children were also sleeping on dirty clothes that had cockroaches crawling in them.

