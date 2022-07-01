The following information was provided by Southern Roots:

Agnew Hall, a Choctaw County native, jumped at the chance to turn a family favorite recipe into Southern Roots after his businesses closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After two years of hard work, Southern Roots has taken home a platinum award at the Drunken Tomato awards. Now, one of the world’s best Bloody Mary mixes is made right here in Alabama! Southern Roots Bloody Mary Mix is sold at locations in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Choctaw, and Marengo Counties. Our product is available on our website and will soon be offered on Amazon!

