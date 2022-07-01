Surfside Services: Electrical

The following information was provided by Surfside:

Any electrical issues your home or business may experience we can help with. New or faulty wiring, outlets, breakers—anything. We are an experienced electrical service company that can handle all of your electrical needs.

But also we offer whole home generators, and are big on whole home surge protectors. Generators everyone understands the importance for: hurricanes are awful and whole home generators keep you going. Whole home surge protectors aren’t thought about as often until you’ve experienced a problem, but they’re very important. Our area has been ranked in the top five places for lightening strikes and is currently ranked number seven, making whole home surge protectors a no-brainer to protect your home and your wallet against costly repairs.

Generators can be as inexpensive or as expensive as you want them to be, and we do everything we can to help keep them affordable. Firstly, we offer great financing options. Secondly, our electricians will go over everything in your home to make sure we get the exact right size generator for what you need which helps keep you from overpaying for more than what you really need.

If a whole home generator is more expensive than what someone needs, portable generators with a transfer switch to your home can be a more affordable option. And that really speaks to our goal, which is to discuss the options with you, provide choices and a free estimate for what makes the most sense for you.

For more information, contact Surfside.

