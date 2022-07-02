ALEA helicopter back patrolling Baldwin County beaches for 4th of July weekend

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands of visitors are headed to Baldwin County beaches for the holiday weekend. Those responsible for keeping them safe want them to have a fun but secure stay. To help with that, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is partnering again with coastal cities to assist with its helicopter.

The helicopter was called out on 38 water rescues over the Memorial Day weekend so there has been a big push to get it back for the 4th of July weekend. Base camp for the chopper is the parking lot at Gulf State Park Pavilion. It will make periodic patrols and respond to calls for distressed swimmers. When it flies, there are two rescue swimmers onboard.

ALEA State Trooper helicopter patrols Baldwin County beaches from Flora-Bama to Ft. Morgan over holiday weekend (Hal Scheurich)

“There’s one swimmer from Gulf Shores and one swimmer from Orange Beach that are teamed up with an ALEA pilot,” said Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips. “That way, lifeguards are familiar with both areas and then, they team up and go to Fort Morgan.”

Surf is expected to remain relatively calm with moderate rip current risks through the weekend, so beach safety officials hope the crew spends a lot of time on the ground. Its presence is reassuring to many beach visitors.

“I’ve been to other beaches and they’re not as enforcement on their laws like that and especially with all the little kids swimming by themselves out there, it makes me feel better for their families too,” said Sydney Breeze from Cincinnati, OH.

“It definitely makes me feel safer because I’m always scared about being in the water and people on land can’t get to me, so knowing that there’s a helicopter that can see me from above and get to me, that makes me feel a lot better,” added Caroline Tucker who’s visiting with friends from the Birmingham area.

Purple flags have been flying along with yellow. That’s because Sea Nettle jellyfish have been showing up in the area and can be a nuisance. The bigger concern this weekend will come with the pop-up storms which are expected each day.

“Another thing is lightning with the storms. If you hear thunder, go indoors. Get under something that’s covered with plumbing or in a vehicle,” Phillips warned. “Don’t stay on the beach. The beach is the worst place you can be for lightning.”

There are other precautions visitors to the beach should take. They include protecting yourself with sunscreen and drinking plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.