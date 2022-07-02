End of Watch Ride honoring deputies, officers killed in line of duty makes stop in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A traveling memorial passed through Baldwin County Friday.

It honored deputies and officers killed in the line of duty in 2021.

It’s called “Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember.”

The ride left Washington state in June of 2022 to travel around the country and visit nearly 300 police departments.

On Friday, the memorial visited the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette to honor four fallen heroes.

Deputy Bill Smith, who drowned while trying to rescue three swimmers in the gulf off Fort Morgan in June 2021.

It also honored Richard Humphrey, an investigator with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office; Orange Beach Police Officer Brandon Ard; and Robertsdale Police Corrections Officer Maurice Jackson.

More than 600 law enforcement officers will be recognized on their coast-to-coast road trip.

