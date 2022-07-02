Advertise With Us
Fairhope business closed for the weekend after lightning strike

The owner of “Locals” on Fairhope Avenue, says it happened during Thursday’s storms
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One restaurant in Fairhope will be closed this holiday weekend after it took a direct lightning hit.

The owner of “Locals” on Fairhope Avenue, says it happened during Thursday’s storms.

Luckily the building only suffered minor damage to the roof with a few tiles flying off.

But it’s inside that took the hardest hit. The strike fried all the electronics, everything from printers, cables, modems, and outlets.

The owner Wade Perryer says with the busy 4th of July weekend coming up, the timing couldn’t have been any worse.

“Twelve years in business. The worst that’s ever happened to us was Sally we were down for two days, that was to be expected,” Perryer said. “But no, no direct lighting strike or act of God if you will.”

Perryer says employees were inside at the time of the lightning strike.

No one was hurt.

He hopes to be back open by Tuesday.

