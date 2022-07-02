Fairhope kicks-off holiday weekend with art walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Fairhope kicked off this holiday weekend with its Friday art walk!

There was live music, food, and several artist and vendors on display.

Fairhope resident Terry Barkin came out with her friends to enjoy the festivities.

“Well, it’s a beautiful evening. It’s not raining. It’s 4th of July weekend. I’m here with my friends and it’s beautiful, beautiful,” Barkin said. “So we’re out just to have a good time, see other people, and get in the groove.”

One artist Lucretia Little says this is her second time coming down to art walk and she enjoys engaging with the community.

“The funnest part is just meeting people and just chatting,” Little said. “It doesn’t really matter if I sell something. I give a lot of cards away but I do sell like this, I sell a lot on Facebook too.”

And it’s not just for adults.

One young artist Elyana Scardamalia says she’s been painting since she was little.

“Because like its a way to express yourself and have something to do in your spare time. It’s fun,” Scardamalia said.

If you want to check out Fairhope’s Friday art walk, you’ll have to wait until next month.

It’s held the first Friday of every month from 6 to 8 in the heart of Fairhope’s downtown.

