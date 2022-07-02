Firework prices increasing across the country this holiday weekend

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -Everyone is getting ready for the holiday weekend. And for some, That includes buying fireworks.

“We’re expecting to be near sold out. A lot of people love fireworks and they always come last minute trying to get them before their party,” Markus Byron at Pirate Pete’s Fireworks said.

With products ranging from large shells to tiny firecrackers, there’s something for everyone. But firecrackers aren’t the only things exploding. The price is skyrocketing too.

“They’re having hard times getting fireworks transported. And that’s why they’re hard to come by. That’s caused the prices to go up,” Tonya Allen at Fireworks World said.

It’s been a steady increase since the beginning of the pandemic when firework shows across the nation were canceled due to COVID.

Many places are offering sales like buy one, get one free to offset the increase, but vendors said people are buying despite the price hike.

“COVID-19 shut everything down. So, there was no live fireworks. The only way people could get them was to come here. It really didn’t hurt our business,” Allen said.

