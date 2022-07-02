Local communities plan Fourth of July celebrations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Communities on both sides of the bay are planning festivities in celebration of Independence Day.
Celebrations include:
BAYOU LA BATRE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Fireworks, food and games
July 2, 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Ralston Park, 7880 Coden Belt Rd. South, Coden
Free Admission
OWA 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND PARTY
Fireworks, family-friendly activities, music, movie night and more
July 1-3. Fireworks at 8:50 p.m. on July 2
The Park at OWA, 1501 S. OWA Blvd., Foley
Admission: $26.99 day pass for amusement park
SARALAND FIREWORKS SHOW
Fireworks and food trucks.
July 2 at 9 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
Saraland High School, 1115 Industrial Pkwy., Saraland
Free Admission
SEMMES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Taylor Hicks Concert, Fireworks, food trucks, and more
July 2, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Mary G. Montgomery High School, 4275 Snow Rd., Semmes
Free Admission
SUMMERDALE 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS
Fireworks display
Pioneer Park, 502 W. Lee Ave., Summerdale
July 2 at 9 p.m.
Free Admission
CITRONELLE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Fireworks, food trucks, entertainment
July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Citronelle City Lake, 18350 Lake View Dr., Citronelle.
Free Admission
CREOLA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Fireworks, food and entertainment
July 4, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Creola City Park, 9618 Old Highway 43, Creola
Free Admission
DAPHNE FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS
Fireworks show
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Al Trione Sports Complex, 8600 Whispering Pines Rd., Daphne
Free Admission
DAUPHIN ISLAND FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS
Fireworks show
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Public beach, 1501 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island
Free Admission
FAIRHOPE FOURTH OF JULY CONCERT AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY
Music and Fireworks show
July 4, Concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Fairhope Municipal Pier, off Magnolia Avenue, Fairhope
Free Admission
GULF SHORES FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION
Fireworks show
July 4 at 9 p.m.
Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier, 20800 E. Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores
Free Admission
MOBILE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Fireworks show, food, music and children’s activities
July 4, 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Mardi Gras Park, 104-148 S. Royal St., and Cooper Riverside Park, 101 S. Water St., Mobile
Free Admission
