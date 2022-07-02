Local communities plan Fourth of July celebrations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Communities on both sides of the bay are planning festivities in celebration of Independence Day.

Celebrations include:

BAYOU LA BATRE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Fireworks, food and games

July 2, 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Ralston Park, 7880 Coden Belt Rd. South, Coden

Free Admission

OWA 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND PARTY

Fireworks, family-friendly activities, music, movie night and more

July 1-3. Fireworks at 8:50 p.m. on July 2

The Park at OWA, 1501 S. OWA Blvd., Foley

Admission: $26.99 day pass for amusement park

SARALAND FIREWORKS SHOW

Fireworks and food trucks.

July 2 at 9 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Saraland High School, 1115 Industrial Pkwy., Saraland

Free Admission

SEMMES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Taylor Hicks Concert, Fireworks, food trucks, and more

July 2, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mary G. Montgomery High School, 4275 Snow Rd., Semmes

Free Admission

SUMMERDALE 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Fireworks display

Pioneer Park, 502 W. Lee Ave., Summerdale

July 2 at 9 p.m.

Free Admission

CITRONELLE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Fireworks, food trucks, entertainment

July 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Citronelle City Lake, 18350 Lake View Dr., Citronelle.

Free Admission

CREOLA FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Fireworks, food and entertainment

July 4, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Creola City Park, 9618 Old Highway 43, Creola

Free Admission

DAPHNE FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Fireworks show

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Al Trione Sports Complex, 8600 Whispering Pines Rd., Daphne

Free Admission

DAUPHIN ISLAND FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Fireworks show

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Public beach, 1501 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island

Free Admission

FAIRHOPE FOURTH OF JULY CONCERT AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Music and Fireworks show

July 4, Concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Fairhope Municipal Pier, off Magnolia Avenue, Fairhope

Free Admission

GULF SHORES FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

Fireworks show

July 4 at 9 p.m.

Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier, 20800 E. Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores

Free Admission

MOBILE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION

Fireworks show, food, music and children’s activities

July 4, 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Mardi Gras Park, 104-148 S. Royal St., and Cooper Riverside Park, 101 S. Water St., Mobile

Free Admission

---

