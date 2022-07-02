The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department gives tips on how to stay safe this holiday 4th of July weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a busy weekend ahead filled with cookouts, fireworks, and traveling, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department has some friendly reminders to help you have a safe and fun holiday weekend.

When it comes to grilling it up, Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue said people need to cook with caution.

“You want to make sure that you have your grill at least 10 feet away from any structures, so don’t do it in your garage or under your carport, anywhere near your house or tent or anything like that,” said Millhouse, “Cooking and grilling you never want to leave the area, so if you’re cooking in the kitchen, don’t leave the kitchen and if you’re grilling, stay somewhere near the grill where it’s insight.”

Millhouse also said to make sure children and pets are at least three feet from the cooking area.

While some are staying home and having a good ol’ BBQ, others who are hitting the road to get to their holiday destinations may need to pack their patience on the roadways.

“We’re Mobile, so we’re at the intersection of two major interstates, I-10 and I-65, so you can definitely expect a lot of travel going to the beach,” said Millhouse, “so definitely practice patience, completely stay alert, definitely don’t want to have any distracted driving and making things worse for yourself.”

Meanwhile, as night falls and fireworks begin to light up the sky, some people may be planning on trying to light their own...but you might want to think again.

“Within the city limits of Mobile fireworks are strictly prohibited without a permit, so there’s a complete burn ban throughout the city of Mobile, and fireworks are prohibited.”

If you’re looking for a fireworks display, Mobile Fire-Rescue recommends going to the city of Mobile’s 4th of July Celebration at Cooper-Riverside Park for the whole family to enjoy.

Some other tips to remember: the Mobile Police Department will have no tolerance for celebratory gunfire, and always make sure if you are going out and plan on drinking to have a designated driver.

