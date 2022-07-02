MPD: Woman wounded in knife attack

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a knife attack that wounded a woman early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 30-year-old female suspect contacted the 30-year-old victim around 12:20 a.m. asking her to pick up her son from a home in the 6900 block of Cary Hamilton Road. When the victim arrived, the suspect attacked the victim with a kitchen knife, police said.

The victim drove to Providence Hospital for treatment after suffering cuts to her left hand and left bicep in the assault, according to authorities.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or a possible motive in the attack.

