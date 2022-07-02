Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD: Woman wounded in knife attack

(WIS)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a knife attack that wounded a woman early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 30-year-old female suspect contacted the 30-year-old victim around 12:20 a.m. asking her to pick up her son from a home in the 6900 block of Cary Hamilton Road. When the victim arrived, the suspect attacked the victim with a kitchen knife, police said.

The victim drove to Providence Hospital for treatment after suffering cuts to her left hand and left bicep in the assault, according to authorities.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or a possible motive in the attack.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
No injuries reported after shots fired into vehicle on Westhaven Drive
Mobile Fire-Rescue gives tips on how to stay safe on 4th of July
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department gives tips on how to stay safe this holiday 4th of July weekend
Fairhope kicks-off holiday weekend with art walk
Fairhope kicks-off holiday weekend with art walk