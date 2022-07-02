Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

No injuries reported after shots fired into vehicle on Westhaven Drive

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Mobile police responded to the 5900 block of Westhaven Drive around 2:19 a.m. to a report of shots fired. Investigators said a 22-year-old woman told officers that a known male suspect showed up unannounced and fire several rounds into an unoccupied vehicle belonging to a 20-year-old male visitor.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
MPD: Woman wounded in knife attack
Mobile Fire-Rescue gives tips on how to stay safe on 4th of July
The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department gives tips on how to stay safe this holiday 4th of July weekend
Fairhope kicks-off holiday weekend with art walk
Fairhope kicks-off holiday weekend with art walk