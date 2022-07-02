No injuries reported after shots fired into vehicle on Westhaven Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Mobile police responded to the 5900 block of Westhaven Drive around 2:19 a.m. to a report of shots fired. Investigators said a 22-year-old woman told officers that a known male suspect showed up unannounced and fire several rounds into an unoccupied vehicle belonging to a 20-year-old male visitor.

The investigation is ongoing.

