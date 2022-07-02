Reproductive rights protest held Saturday afternoon in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile area group fight for reproductive freedom held a rally downtown Saturday to protest the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Even in the rain, dozens of people gathered downtown Saturday afternoon to march from Bienville Square to the federal courthouse.

“I think by showing up and showing the numbers and the amount of Mobilians that really feel strongly about this, is something that Mobile really needs to see,” Fonde Callaghan said.

For a second straight weekend, they brought signs and took to the streets to share their message.

“If we don’t have the option to make choices with our bodies, then that’s not freedom. That’s no sort of freedom. It’s really important to speak out for what you believe in. Because if you don’t and you don’t do it consistently, you won’t be heard,” Gabrielle Ballard said.

Governor Kay Ivey and state leaders pushed for the passage of house bill 314 which critics believe is one of the strictest bans on abortion in the united states. Abortions are only allowed if the mother’s life is in danger.

The Governor spoke about the bill in May before the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v Wade.

“Well the bill passed House and Senate overwhelmingly and the amendment to include exceptions was defeated. So the legislature has spoken and, it underscores the sanctity of life that the people of Alabama value so highly,” Governor Ivey said.

But opponents believe bills like this won’t stop abortions. They’ll just stop them from happening safely.

“I’ve always said that wealthy women will still be able to get abortions. The poor people who this affects will lead to them dying or being really hurt because they’re going to turn to back-alley abortions,” Ballard said.

Those who attended also spoke about the importance of this protest happening in the city of Mobile.

“Seeing all of these numbers, it really shows how Mobile, which again Alabama. I think a lot of the world doesn’t think we’re as progressive as we are. But this will really show them that we are,” Callaghan said.

And it was a peaceful protest. People who showed up were given pamphlets with information on the cause.

