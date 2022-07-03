Good chance of storms again Sunday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sultry, damp, and very steamy. Conditions will stay steady as we continue through the holiday weekend. Our Sunday will bring a number of showers and storms bubbling up through the day. At times these showers will be heavy with lots of lightning. When rain isn’t falling, it will be overcast and damp. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We will have similar conditions for the Fourth of July on Monday. So, as you make your plans be flexible! If you’re grilling or outside be prepared to pack things up for a bit if thunder starts rumbling.

If you’re headed to the beach, please listen out for thunder. You don’t want to be caught on the sand in one of those storms. If you can avoid the storms, the rip current risks will be low and the water temps will be pleasant.

The tropics are very active, but not a threat to us. Tropical Storm Bonnie has crossed over Central America and into the Pacific. Tropical Storm Colin has fallen apart on the Carolina coast. The NHC put out the last advisory on this storm this morning.

Have a great weekend!

