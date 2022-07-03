Advertise With Us
Mobile City Council member Ben Reynolds arrested on public intoxication charge in Baldwin County

Ben Reynolds
Ben Reynolds(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Council member Ben Reynolds was arrested Sunday on a charge of public intoxication.

The district four councilman was booked into the Baldwin County jail around 9:30 a.m.

The arresting agency was listed as Alabama State Troopers. FOX10 News reached out to troopers for more information about the arrest, but have not received a response.

Mobile City Council President CJ Small released a statement that reads, “It would be premature to comment or jump to conclusions. At this time we are going to respect the privacy of our colleague and his family while he determines the proper course of order within our legal system.”

Reynolds posted a $100 bond and was released from jail about two hours after his arrest.

