Multi-vehicle crash claims life of Gulf Shores man

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Baldwin County claimed the life of a Gulf Shores man.

Robert R. Felts Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Camry driving by 71-year-old James M. Callison of Garfield, Ark., around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Saturday. Felts’ truck then collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by 45 year-old Ruth Hallpine of Alexander, Ark. Debris thrown from both collisions hit a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Adam A. Martinez, 30, of Lebanon, Mo., according to troopers with ALEA.

Felts was pronounced death at the scene, authorities said.

The crash happened on Alabama 180 about six mile west of Gulf Shores.

No further details about the wreck were available and troopers continue to investigate the crash.

