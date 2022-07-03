One person killed in Mr. Vernon homicide, Mobile County Sheriff’s office investigating

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s office is investigating a reported homicide that happened early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Singleton Road South in Mt. Vernon.

Sheriff’s office officials are say it may be a case of justifiable homicide. The incident happened between two men and one woman. One of the men allegedly threatened the woman by aiming a firearm at her chest and head. Officials say the other man involved saw this and allegedly shot the other man aiming his weapon at the woman.

Sheriff’s office officials have not released the names of the people involved in this incident. The investigation is on-going.

